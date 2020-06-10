William J. Shultis
William James Shultis, 88, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on June 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Duffty Shultis; daughters, Susan Miller of South Carolina and Cindy (Craig) Sutliff of Sebring, Florida; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, William J. Shultis II.
Bill was from Troy/Scotia, New York where he was employed by Niagara Mohawk (Gas Division) for 38 years. He moved to Sebring in 1990.