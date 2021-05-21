William L. Allan
William Lee Allan, 71, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away early Tuesday morning May 18, 2021. He was born Aug. 22, 1949 in Bad Axe, Michigan to Lee and Ellen (Burtch) Allan. {/span}
Bill received a high school diploma from Mt. Morris High School in 1967, and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked many years in Genesee County until moving to Florida in 1983.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Michelle Allan; sons, Lee Allan and Joseph (Caryn) Allan; stepdaughter, Amber (Ryle) Cauffield; stepson, Mason (Alexandra) Scott and stepchildren, Tanya, Taryn and Jon; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with siblings, Tom (Tammy) Allan, Mark (Norah) Allan, Ralph Allan, Rosemary (Chris) Cather, Bonnie (Jim) Defrees, Joy (Tony) Gillette, Carol Berghahn and Mary (Chris) Salgot.
He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Barbara; siblings, Jim Allan and Susan Brewer; in-laws, Frank Brewer and David Berghahn, and loving sister-in-law and caregiver, Dawn Allan.
In addition, the family would like to express our appreciation to Amber for seeing that Bill’s best interests were always a priority from the onset of his dementia. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-9997.