William L. Jehlicka
William Louis Jehlicka, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at The Palms of Sebring where he and his wife lived.
Bill, as he was called, was born in Euclid, Ohio on Dec. 24, 1927, to Louis William and Helen (Thacker) Jehlicka. He grew up in Ohio where he attended school through 12th grade. He served in the U.S. Navy 1946-1947, and was a cross-country trucker all of his adult life.
Bill married Margaret (Marge) Bathory, for 73 years, in 1949 in Ohio where they lived a few years before moving to California. After living in California for 30 years, Bill and Marge moved to Sebring, Florida and lived in the same house on Duffer Road in Golf Hammock of Sebring, Florida for 27 years, until their move to The Palms in November 2021.
Bill and Marge loved their church, The Ministry Center on Sparta Road, and loved sharing Jesus with everyone they met. Bill truly looked forward to giving to his “real home” in Heaven to be with His Lord.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., with the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard to follow with honors. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
