William L. “Joey” Barfield
William Lowell Barfield “Joey”, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his Lord late Wednesday evening, April 21, 2021. He was born Jan. 13, 1963 in Clewiston, Florida, the son of Frances Corbin Barfield and William Barfield.
Joey was a lifelong Lake Placid resident. He was employed for the past eight years as a supervisor with Highlands County in the Road and Bridge division. He also ministered at the Partners in Christ United Ministries for the past 20 years. In Desoto County, he founded Helping Offenders Progress Educationally (HOPE) and he also preached a service in Arcadia every Sunday. Joey was a member of John Maxwell and he enjoyed preaching and reading the Bible, especially at the prison.
Joey is survived by his wife, Wanda Sue Mills Barfield; mother and father, William and Frances Barfield; children, Tasha Hunter (Eric), Jessica Barfield, Trey Barfield and Jeremiah Barfield; and siblings, Yvonne Williams and Belinda Hodge. He was blessed with seven grandchildren.
Friends will be received at the Partners in Christ United Ministries on Interlake Boulevard for a viewing Friday, April 3,0 from noon through 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made to the church online by visiting joeybarfield.org. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.