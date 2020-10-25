William L. Moore
William Lynn Moore, 52, passed away on Oct. 20,2020, in Sebring, Florida, after bravely battling cancer.
He was born on April 19, 1968, in Jacksonville, Florida. He had been a lifelong resident of Lorida/Sebring. William was a member of Placid Temple Church of God. He was a truck driver for the cattle industry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia of Lorida, Florida; son, William Robert Moore of Lorida, Florida; parents, Elmer and Monnie Moore of Lorida, Florida; and sisters, Sandi Bernardo (Brett), Kandiss Moore and Jennifer Moore, all of Sebring, Florida. He is also survived by his nephew, Colin, and niece, Abby Bernardo; nephew, Owen Lowe as well as nieces, Raven and Briar Moore, all of Sebring.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Placid Temple Church of God with Bishop Eric Burch and Bishop Joe Brooks officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will be welcomed afterwards at William’s sister Sandi’s house, 1891 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.