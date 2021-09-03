William Lee Sumrell "Lee," of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was the son of Charles and Carol Sumrell born Sept. 13, 1968 in New Bern, North Carolina.
Lee has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 15 years. He has been in the employ of U.S. Sugar since 2006 and was positioned as a power generation manager. He was a member of Placid Temple Church of God where he served as a youth pastor. He truly loved the Lord and always welcomed all to follow that practice. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His family always described him as a big man with an even bigger heart.
Lee is survived by his wife, Dina; folks, Charles and Carol; mother- and father-in-law, Jerry and Linda Johnson; children, Dezirae Noriega (David) and Ainzlee Sumrell; brother, Charles Sumrell II (Joyce); grandson, Leonardo Noriega; and his beloved dog, "Mo." A special recognition also to his many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday Sept. 4, with celebration services beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Placid Temple Church of God. Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. 863-465-9997.