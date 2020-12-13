William M. Green
Mr. William Melvin Green, 93, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 11, 1927, in Wauchula, Florida to Holland Monroe and Gertrude (Simmons) Green and Melvin grew up in the Lemon Grove area. He moved to Avon Park when he married his wife of 71 years, Louise nee Lock. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Melvin was retired as the chief instrument mechanic for Florida Power. He was active at Florida Avenue Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth leader and Sunday school director. He enjoyed in his younger years playing softball and riding bulls. He enjoyed bird dogs, hunting quail and fishing. He never met a stranger and was known to have a strong and hard hand and big heart.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Edwin “Skeeter” Cooper. Melvin was survived by his wife, Louise; children, Cindy (Kyle) Downs, Holly Green and William Melvin (Faye) Green II; brother, Miles Monroe Green; 10 grandchildren, 17 great–grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Florida Avenue Baptist Church, with Pastor John Girdley officiating. Visitation will begin at the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.