William M. Thomas Jr.
William Major Thomas Jr. was born June 3, 2003. He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic vehicle accident, early Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021.
William was an amazing son and brother to all of his siblings. He had a heart of gold, a personality that would keep you smiling. He was loved by everyone who met him and a true inspiration to all. He had just graduated high school in May with his diploma and auto body certification. He was so excited to start to build his future. He will be missed by his families and friends that he leaves behind in this world. He will continue to live on in us all.
He is survived by his parents, Amanda Lancaster and William Thomas Sr., Stefanie Gross and Adam Littles; grandparents, Patricia Thomas, Belinda Deen and Lindy Williams; siblings, Meadowe, Reagan, Courtney, Dustin, Ellee, Tristin and Josie; and his girlfriend, Julia Demark.
