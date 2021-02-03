William O. Barnard
William “Bill” O. Barnard, 94, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. He was born July 14, 1926, in Beryl, West Virginia to Harry Anthony and Pheobe (Tichinel) Barnard. Bill retired as a tech sergeant from the U.S. Air Force in 1971, moved to Avon Park, Florida in 1978 and worked for Pinecrest Golf Club. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 416, Ford Chapter 113, R.A.M. and Mt. Olivet Knights Templar, all in Paxton, Illinois and a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park.
Bill is survived by his wife, Florence Barnard of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Deborah Willoughby (Carl) of Kentucky and Brenda Foster (Bob) of Frostproof, Florida; sons, David Edens (Dawn) of Kentucky, Michael Edens of Tennessee, Louis Edens (Linda) of Tennessee and Willie Edens (Lily) of Kentucky; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Burress.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with Rev. Jon Beck officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.