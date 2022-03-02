William O. Evans Jr.
William “Skip” O. Evans Jr., 74, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on July 10, 1947, in Miami, Florida to William O. Evans Sr. and Hazel (Fortner) Evans. He worked as an installer at Baker Septic Company and was of the Baptist faith. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
William is survived by his loving wife, Frances; son, Johnny Lee Evans of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Wayne Evans (Gloria) of Sebring, Florida, Kenny Evans (Pam) of Sebring, Florida and Marvin Evans (Susan) of South Carolina. Also surviving are five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Lori Ann Brunner.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com