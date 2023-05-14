William O’Brien
Willian “Bill” O’Brien went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born on April 6, 1949 in Aurora, Illinois. He moved to Sebring, Florida in 1966 and graduated from Sebring High School in 1968.
Bill is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cynthia O’Brien; stepson, Donald Perdian; three granddaughters, Morgan Gibbs, Ashley Perdian and Lyndsey Perdian, all of Lake Placid, Florida; a brother, Michael (Maria) of Prescott, Arizona; a sister, Christine Gunderson of Battle Ground, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Shirley O’Brien, and his stepdaughter, Tammy Gibbs.
He worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Sebring Police Dept for 33 years, retiring in 2006. He served on his church board, was president of the Men’s Ministry, was part of Promise Keepers, Cops for Christ, food pantry ministry and prison ministry over the years. He and his wife also served in their church children’s ministry. He played baseball with The Miracle League of Highlands County and volunteered at Florida Hospital of Lake Placid. He was also a Jaycee Senator. In 2006, he was honored with the Florida State Firefighters Association Dispatcher of the Year Award for the State of Florida.
Memorial service will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia St., Lake Placid, Florida. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.