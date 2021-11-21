William R. Hann
William R. “Bill” Hann, age 81, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his summer home in Hagerstown, Maryland. His loving wife of 25 years, Beverly (Mowan) Hann and mother of Mike Holtzman and son Billy and granddaughter, Tiffany were by his bedside.
Bill was a resident of Sebring, Florida for the past 20 years where he enjoyed shuffleboard, making fudge and potato candy, making canes and walking sticks, Bluegrass music, Southern Gospel music, cruising, boating, fishing, seafood, family, especially his grandchildren and friends. He loved his Lord and was a member of Broadfording Church of Brethren Fellowship of Cearfoss, Maryland and was an associate member and Deacon of Sebring Church of the Brethren in Florida.
Bill was a 1958 graduate of McConnellsburg High School. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1960. He was always proud of the American flag and what it stood for. He was a welder most of his working life, spending 12 years with Grove Manufacturing, Shady Grove, Pennsylvania and 21 years with Frick Company, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. He was a former owner of Buchanan Lanes, Mercersburg.
In addition to his wife, Beverly; he is survived by his children, William “Billy” Hann and fiance, Mickey Cline of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, Douglas (Carrie) Hann and Cathy (Gary) Koser, both of Mercersburg, and Michael (Kim) Holtzman of Hagerstown, Maryland; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald E. (Wanda) Hann, McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sebring Church of the Brethren sanctuary. Pastor Dave Smalley will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bill Hann’s Memorial, Sebring Church of the Brethren, 700 S. Pine St., Sebring, FL 33870.