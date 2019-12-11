William R. Jewell
William “Bill” Ray Jewell walked into the presence of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
He was born to William and Annabelle Jewell on Feb. 23, 1943 and was the fourth of 11 children. Bill chose to make Jesus his Savior at the age of 21 while attending church at Morningside Baptist Church in Maryland. Bill remained faithful to his commitment to the Lord all the remaining days of his life and telling people about Jesus became a centerpiece of his life.
Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Goshorn on March 21, 1964 to whom two girls were born: Cynthia Leigh in 1967 and Susan Renee in 1972.
Bill was a U.S. park policeman, visitation pastor and missionary with Amazing Grace Missions. Bill enjoyed his family and church and was a friend to all. He was known for his faithfulness to God and family, his love of cars and for being a hard worker. Bill will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandy; his daughter Cindy (Hutch) and their children Josh, Jonathan (Laci), Jenna (Billy) and Julia (Matthew); and his daughter, Susie (Scott) and their children, Austin, Alec, Aleeya and Ashley.
A memorial service was held on Dec. 9, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida.