William R. Musselman
William R. “Bill” Musselman, 88, of Sebring, Florida passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Bill was born in Sper, Illinois on Jan. 8, 1933, to David and Cordelia (Sparh) Musselman.
He was the owner of Musselman Building and Construction Company and also was the founding owner of Musselman’s Warehouse complex, all in Sebring. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea.
Bill is survived by three brothers, Gene and Don Musselman of Toulan, Illinois and Keith Musselman of Peoria, Illinois; along with numerous nieces and nephews. As per Bill’s wishes, he also wanted his close friends listed: Leron Carnes, Wayne Douberly, Tommy Harralson, Floyd Osborn, Bob Wheeler, Frank Sawyer, Jim Ridley, Jimmy Livingston, Buddy Manley, Marsha Manley, Kristi Olsen, Doug Barnes, Ray Deloney, Elgin Bayless, Carey Carlton, Jack Dewolf, Lykes Collier and Tyrone Dowden.
A funeral service will be at held at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, with Rev. G. Odell Miley officiating. Military Honors by VFW Post 4300 will follow. There will be a private burial in Florida National Cemetery in Bushell, Florida on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.