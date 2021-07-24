William R. Wells
William Randy Wells, age 66, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at The Grove in Lake Wales.
He was born Jan. 18, 1955 in Columbia, Tennessee to the late William and Margaret Wells. He moved to Lake Placid from Clarksville, Tennessee. William was a retired teacher for Lake Placid High School and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Lake Placid Moose Lodge, and loved fishing, hiking and archery.
William is survived by his daughter, Madison Wells, of Houston, Texas; and sister, Melody Irons and husband Jim of Watertown, Tennessee.
No services are scheduled at this time.