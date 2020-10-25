William S. Maxwell
William S. Maxwell, better known as Steve Maxwell, was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Avon Park, Florida to the late Thomas Hayes and Leoma Maxwell. He attended Avon Park schools, graduating in 1962. He attended Bob Jones College before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1963. His time in the Air Force had him traveling to Texas, Georgia, Borneo and Thailand.
When he left the Air Force, he returned to Avon Park to work with the family business, Maxwell Groves, which was established in 1935 and is still operating today as Maxwell’s Country Store with new owners. He spent the rest of his life operating the family business as well as Maxwell Pest Control. He had the last registered citrus packing house in Highlands County that he had built himself in the late 1960s that is still operating today.
He was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, Rotary, Florida Farm Bureau, VA, Florida Department of Agriculture and the Avon Park Historical Society. He has actively supported the FFA at Avon Park High School for over 45 years.
Steve actively served the community using his servant heart with VFW Post 9853, Great American Teach-In, Boys Town, Relay for Life, APHS, FFA, Sheriff’s Association, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Highlands Shriners, Speaker for South Florida College’s Hostel Program and Flight of Honor for veterans.
Steve’s civic involvement and honors include Rotary Paul Harris Fellow recipient, Director of the Rotary Noon Club 1985-1986, Rotary President’s Award Service above Self 1990-1991 and other offices held in Rotary, Deacon at Presbyterian Church of Avon Park for over 20 years, Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church, 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce and Avon Park Historical Society’s Pioneer of the Year 2009, Florida Farm Bureau Recognition Award 2016 and Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame Recipient 2019.
Steve will be missed for his vast knowledge in the citrus business and pest control business, his love for young people, his servant heart for all people, his love for God, his country and his family and the orange ice cream that is served at the business.
Steve is survived by his children, Shellie Christman (Dave) of Atlanta, Georgia, Susi Maxwell Zwalina of Orlando, Florida, Jennifer Maxwell Charles (Chris) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jared Adcock (Summer) of Monroe, Georgia and Casey Morris (JF) of Winter Garden, Florida; grandchildren, Isabella, Kennedy, Maxwell, Brewer, Jack and Conley; great-grandchildren, Raylan and Liam Hayes; siblings, Jane Day and Claire McGraw (Ken); nieces and nephews, Beth (Bruce), Kim (John), Bonnie, Stephen and Lea (Kevin).
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing. The service will also be streamed on Facebook live.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, Avon Park Historical Society or Rotary.