William T. Ellis Sr.
William Thomas “Billy” Ellis Sr., of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with his Lord Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021. Billy was born in Sebring, Florida on Sept. 6, 1950. He was one of six children born of the late William R. and Doris Jeanette Ellis.
Billy was a butcher for many years with the grocery store chains in and around Highlands County. He was a lifelong Highlands County resident. Billy was a member of Crossroads Church and Equipping Center. While in high school, he played baseball and participated in the Lake Placid men’s softball league for many years. He also coached Little League baseball. Billy was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, but above all a faithful Christian.
Billy is survived by his wife, Sheila D. Ellis; children, William Ellis Jr., Robert Ellis, Christa G. Androski, Terry Caauwe, Tammy E. Jones, Katie Miller, Joseph Calvete, and Megan Myers; siblings, Kristine Rimes, Keith Ellis, and Jennifer Worley; grandchildren, Gwyneith and Ella Ellis, Rob and Jaymon Caauwe, Kaylin Androski, Courtney and Jeremiah Jones, Aubrey and Abbigail Nemeth, Hannah and Addilyn Calvete, and Justin Myers. He was predeceased by his sister, Sharlyne Wyall, and brother, Timothy M. Ellis.
The family will have a private viewing. The funeral service is open for all on Friday, July 23, at 2 p.m. from Crossroads Church at 6424 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.