William T. Evers
William T. Evers, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born in Fort Pearce, Florida on April 15, 1946. William was the son of Sallie Collins and William Evers. William has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 60-plus years, and in those years he had been a truck driver working for Gene Whitaker for 15 years and retired after 20-plus years working for the Reynolds Farms. William loved to work. He started at the age of 9 mowing neighborhood lawns and after retiring he sold peanuts. William was a member of New Life Holiness Church.
William is survived by his siblings, Pat Powell, Kathy Stokes, Harold and Gator Smith; special friend and companion, Janet L. Hill; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in his death by his brother, Robert Evers.
