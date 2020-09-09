William ‘Travis’ Wise
William “Travis” Wise, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Travis was born Dec. 24, 1940, at Weems Hospital in Sebring, Florida. He was the son of Rudolph Travis “Rudy” Wise and Annie Jane “Ann” Martin Wise.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kaye Taylor Wise; his three daughters, Kimberly Anne Hill (Mike), Lisa Kaye Garrison and Valerie Lynn Ming (Donnie); seven grandchildren, Travis Michael Hill (Christina), Amanda Nicole Hill Prince (Kevin), Dalton Robert Garrison, Sydney Kaye Garrison, Reese Taylor Garrison, Cody Larue Ming and Kayla Suzanne Ming; four great-grandchildren, Kalyn Nicole Hill, Rhett Charles Hill, Layton Michael Prince and Landrie Nicole Prince; brother-in-law, Bo Taylor; six nephews, Rick Wise, Larry Wise, Mike Wise, Stephen Wise, Larry Taylor and Lee Taylor; and many cousins and more extended family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Ann Wise; brother, Clyde J. Wise “Buddy” and his in-laws, O.L. and Reba Taylor.
Travis graduated from Sebring High School in 1958, where he played football and baseball, was a member of the student council, “S” Club and FFA, where he also served as an officer. After high school, he attended Palm Beach Junior College, then transferred to Florida Southern where he graduated in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in citrus culture. He also received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from the University of Florida. Travis also attended seminary and was licensed to preach.
Travis was a teacher for seven years. He taught ag classes, was an FFA advisor and coached sports at Lake Placid and Immokalee high schools. He also started the ag program at Immokalee High School. When he left teaching, he worked in the citrus and cattle industry. He eventually became self-employed in agriculture retiring in 2018.
Travis served his community in many ways – president of the Immokalee Chamber of Commerce in 1972-1973 and the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, serving as president in 2002. He also served on the Florida Citrus Mutual Board and was a member of the Florida and Highlands County Cattlemen’s Associations.
Travis loved college sports, especially baseball and football. He was a die-hard “Gator” fan. He loved the outdoors. He had been an avid hunter since childhood. He had taken several hunting trips to Texas and even one to Canada. His favorite states to hunt were those closest to home, Florida, Georgia and Alabama. He also liked fishing and went on a deep-sea fishing trip with friends just last year. Travis and Kaye loved to travel and traveled to almost every state, including Alaska and Hawaii. Many memories were made traveling with family and friends. Some of his most precious memories were his Martin Family Reunions in Georgia and the annual July family beach trips.
Travis had a heart for helping people and was one of a group of men that started the ROCC ministry at First Baptist Church of Sebring, Florida. He also volunteered with the Upward Basketball Ministry. He served as a Deacon and Bible study teacher. He and Kaye especially enjoyed the young couples’ classes. He was also an active member of the Promise Keepers groups of Highlands County in the 1990s.
In 2012, Travis and Kaye went on their first Honduras mission trip. He made four additional mission trips to work animals (veterinarian team) for the people in Honduras. Travis and Kaye were involved in Lay Renewal Weekends throughout Florida and several other states including Alabama and Arkansas during the 1980s. Travis was also a former deacon and member of First Baptist Church of Lorida, Florida, First Baptist Church of Samson, Alabama and member of First Baptist Church of Immokalee, Florida.
A celebration of Travis’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Sebring, Florida with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the service will be live-streamed. youtube.com/c/fbsebring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Travis’ memory can be made to any of the following: First Baptist Church of Sebring ROCC Ministry, 200 E. Center St., Sebring, FL 33870; The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1635, Sebring, FL 33871; or Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, Inc., P.O. Box 2000, Boys Ranch, FL 32064.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.