William Watson
William “Bill” Watson, age 80, of Lorida, Florida, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. He was born in Berwind, West Virginia on July 12, 1941 to the late Ira and Virginia Watson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Donna; son, Rick; and brothers, Marty Ray and Jerry Watson.
He was surrounded by his family. He enjoyed spending time fishing. He is survived by his partner, Shirley Teeter, of Danville, Ohio; daughters, Jeri (Pat) Elliott and Maria (Steve) Blackman; grandchildren, Matthew Blankenship, Luke Elliott, Payton Watson and Nicole Watson; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Watson, Daphnee Ash and Stevie Watson; sister, Elizabeth (Don) Wilburn; and brother, Gene (Vernette) Watson.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.