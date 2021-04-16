William Wohl
William (Billy) Alec Wohl, a building contractor and friend to all he knew, passed away April 2, 2021 at the age of 63. Billy was born on Dec. 3, 1957 in Miami, Florida to Thomas (deceased) and Marjorie Wohl and grew up in Hollywood, Florida.
As a youngster, Billy was a voracious reader, had a penchant for music, sports and learning. Billy’s passion for reading led to his interest in many subjects, and his capacity to retain what he read amazed his friends and family. He was never hesitant to share details about many subjects long forgotten by others.
After Hurricane Andrew destroyed much of South Dade County, Billy spearheaded the efforts to remodel and reconstruct the South Florida family-owned properties developed by his grandfather, Martin Wohl, a builder and real estate developer. After completing the reconstruction, Billy managed the family-owned properties and eventually sold them, enabling his family to leave South Florida and make Sebring their permanent home.
Whether at work or play, Billy pursued his activities with exuberance. He was the family free spirit who lived life to its fullest. Although he has physically departed this Earth, his spirit and memory with family and friends will never fade.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Linsy Wohl; son-in-law, Danny Shaw; his mother, Margie Wohl; brother, Jimmy (Jeri) Wohl; sisters, Susie (Bob) Mayworth and Patty (Ron) Handley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private, graveside memorial service will be held on April 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.