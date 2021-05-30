Willie L. Whitmire
Willie Lee Whitmire, 94, of Venus, Florida, went to his Heavenly home late Thursday evening, May 27, 2021. Willie was born in DeKalb County, Alabama on Jan. 18, 1927. He was married to his loving wife, Pauline, for 74 years.
He leaves behind four children, Rickey (Karen), Robert (Julie), Kathy (Danny) Taylor and Judy (Jesse) Crawford; grandchildren, Tanya (Keith) Slade, Joe Whitmire, Monica (Catlin) Corson, Courtney (Chris) Dowd, Dustyn (Teresa) Whitmire, Chelsea Whitmire and Adam (Andi) Hebanthal; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Kiara Slade, Lyn’d Lewis, Colton Pendergrass, Jarrett Smith, Madison, Savannah, Wyatt and Brantley Dowd, Kaylee and Kaycee Hebanthal, Avery and Bryar Hill; siblings, Edward Whitmire and Erma Hubbard; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Codean Whitmire; parents, Dave and Emma Whitmire; siblings, Albert and Waymon Whitmire.
He worked at farming and in a hosiery mill in Fort Payne, Alabama before moving to Venus in 1963 where he worked for Graham Dairy in Venus and Moore Haven until his retirement in 1989.
Willie loved vegetable gardening, which he has done since early adulthood. Anyone who knows him says he could feed the neighborhood year-round with his green thumb. He loved his fur babies, Jack and Jill, also the squirrels and birds that stay in the yard where he would sit on his porch and feed them. Willie is a member of the Venus Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany and France during WWII.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Venus Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-9997.