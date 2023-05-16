Willis S. Chandler
Willis S. Chandler, age 75, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his home in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born Sept. 27, 1947 to the late Milton and Hollie Alvena (Story) Chandler in Sebring, Florida.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 7:14 am
He had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County, was owner and operator of Chandler Funeral Home in Lake Placid, a police officer in Avon Park, a Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, attended the Assembly of God Church in Lake Placid and served in the U.S. Army.
Willis is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Chandler of Lake Placid, Florida; daughter, Nina Torres (Luis) of Lake Placid; son, Willis S. Chandler Jr. (Martha “Mardi”) of Lake Placid; brother, Wallace S. Chandler of Lake Placid; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Sue Yarbrough Bell.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. at New Life Holiness Church in Lake Placid with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.