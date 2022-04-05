Willoise W. Brett
Willoise Wilson Brett (affectionately known as “Granny”), always keeping the faith, received her crown of righteousness after fighting the good fight, and finishing the race March 31, 2022.
Dec. 13, 1938, Willoise was born to Murray and Hazel Wilson in Avon Park, Florida. She grew up there with her sister, Edith Wilson Gordy. Although she was a star acrobat on the Spanish web, after graduating from Avon Park High School in 1956, Willoise sought a life of service by attending Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She compassionately cared for others and taught future generations of nurses at Swainsboro Technical School.
During nursing school, she met a friend, Helen Schmid. Helen invited her back to what would become her lifelong home in Kite, Georgia for a dinner hosted by L.A. and Gertrude Brett. Willoise met Helen’s brother Lintorn “Big L” Brett. Although it took some nudging, Granny and Big L were joined in matrimony Oct. 3, 1959.
The marriage was fruitful, and she was blessed with three children, Murray (Paula) Brett, John (Cindy) Brett, and Linda Lee (Robert) Jenkins. The Lord multiplied her even more by blessing her with grandchildren whom she adored dearly, Nathan (Simone) Brett, Bethany (Luke) Booker, Benjamin (Raven) Brett, Brett (Laura) Jenkins, Ethan (Emily) Brett, Clarke (Ashley) Jenkins, Jordan (Jared) Bailey, Jessica Brett (Tanner Southall), Noah Jenkins, and Grace Ann Jenkins. Within the last eight years, Granny would often say to all her children and grandchildren, her “cup runneth over” with the addition of great-grandchildren, Emma, Larson, Noah Paul, Brilee, Aaron, Theo, Winslow, Caleb, Briggs, Sawyer and Brixton. In her last days, she was happily and anxiously awaiting a new grandson, Tanner Southall, and the arrival of another great-grand baby.
She built her house on love and hospitality. Her home was always open to guests and family. If you ever had the pleasure of sitting at her and Big L’s lazy Susan, you would have probably enjoyed Mickey Mouse Pancakes, a traditional Bethea supper, or a festive pig picking. Her home was also a place for her grandchildren and family to unite, learn and grow (pillow forts, tree forts, paintball, German spotlight, checkers, Risk, swimming, arts, crafts, sewing, piano, and most importantly etiquette). She loved her family, and she loved to nurture them and watch them grow.
This love and dedication to serve and teach extended to her church family as well. Willoise was an active member of the Wadley Baptist Church. She taught children’s Sunday school, kept the nursery, and was a leader in Vacation Bible School. Granny always made sure to round up all her grandchildren to take them with her to Bible School. It was a highlight of her life, introducing children to Jesus. She also had a delightful alto singing voice and sang in the choir, and she had a talent for sewing and frequently made gifts.
Granny’s sewing was art and an expression of her love. She made all her grandchildren baby blankets, and clothes. She made sure her granddaughters were adorned in handmade Easter dresses. Granny would also make each of her grandchildren, as they grew up and married, a stitched Irish Blessing and a marriage quilt. One of the last projects she worked on for her family was eye spy blankets for her great grandchildren.
As she entered the golden years of life, she had health obstacles – always thanking the Lord for what He had given her and never complaining about her infirmities. In her last week here on this earth, she was surrounded by all of her family, and she told her family not to worry; she was excited to “sit at the feet of Jesus” and be reunited with the love of her life, Big L. Her family’s response was unanimous, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Granny’s casket is adorned with a hand-knitted throw blanket that was wrapped around her with love in her final days, made by her granddaughter, Simone Brett.
Funeral Services were held at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wadley Baptist Church with Pastor Murray Brett officiating. Interment followed at Moxley Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wadley Baptist Church. Pallbearers were Nathan Brett, Benjamin Brett, Brett Jenkins, Ethan Brett, Clarke Jenkins and Noah Jenkins. Honorary Pallbearers were Gleaners Sunday School Class, Wrens Tuesday Ladies Bible Study and Swainsboro Ladies Sewing Club.