Wilma J. Whaley
Wilma Jean Whaley, 91, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021, peacefully at her residence. Wilma was born on Aug. 17, 1930, in Bentley, Illinois and was the daughter of Ruth (Wolfe) and Homer Wheeler. Wilma has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1959, moving here from Quincy, Illinois.
Aside from her family, a piece of her legacy that she was most proud of was the one she left at Lake Placid Elementary School. Wilma was a retired school aide with the Highlands County School System and spent many years working with special needs children. She enjoyed volunteering at the local nursing home, being an active participant in her church, and spending time with her church family. She will be remembered as a tough little lady who loved her family and her Florida State Seminoles with all her might. Wilma touched the lives of many people and rarely met a stranger. She was a loving Mom and a proud Grandma.
Wilma is preceded in death by the love of her life, Harry, and son, Michael. Be joyful in knowing that she is reunited with her beloved “Bucky” and son. She is survived by her loving daughter, Connie (William) Hogue; beloved grandchildren, Amanda Hogue and Joshua (Jessica) Hogue; and a true blessing, her great-grandson, Harrison; and a large extended family in Illinois. We celebrate her and honor her, as she was genuinely one of the most special people, and her legacy will be the role she played in influencing the lives of the people around her.
A service to celebrate Wilma’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at South Oak First Baptist Church of Lake Placid Fellowship Hall, 119 E. Royal Palm St., Lake Placid, Florida, with Pastor Mike Ford officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
The number of people who have reached out to Wilma’s family to extend their love and kindness is awe-inspiring and sincerely cherished. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or South Oak First Baptist Church of Lake Placid, in memory of Wilma Whaley. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.