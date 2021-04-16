Wilma M. Pilkington
Wilma M. Pilkington, 90, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away at her residence on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Wilma was born on Aug. 23, 1930, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Clarence O. and Bessie M. (Moncrief) Fredenburg. On Nov. 1, 1952, she married Robert A. Pilkington and he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2013.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she served on the Staff Parish Relations Committee and she also taught Bible stories for Vacation Bible School. She was on the board and volunteered many hours for the Hope Chest. Wilma met Robert in Colorado. They were married in New Mexico, then moved to California, before calling Decatur home in 1969. They enjoyed having a place in South Haven, Michigan where they would sailboat during the summers. Upon retirement, they sailed to the Bahamas during the winters for seven years. She was a faithful wife and co-captain for over 60 years.
Wilma received her bachelor’s from St. Francis and her master’s from Indiana University. She was an art teacher for 17 years with North Adams Community School and retired in 1989. She was a past member of the North Adams Art Council, Adams County Library Committee and the Psi Lota Xi Sorority in Decatur.
Wilma is survived by her children, Penny A. (James) Spiegel of Sebring, Florida, Steven A. (Mary) Pilkington of Decatur and Ron E. (Wendy) Pilkington of Napoleon, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two grandsons, Seth and Cody Spiegel; two brothers, Kenneth and Myron Fredenburg in infancy; and a sister, Vera Fredenburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Austin officiating. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Youth for Christ, or National Parks Conservation Association. To sign the guest book, click on hshfuneralhome.com.