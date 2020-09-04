Wilma R. Mitchell
Wilma Ruth Mitchell of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
She was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Shoals, Indiana to Lessie and Ira Andis.
Predeceased by husband, James Edward Mitchell; sons, Steven James Mitchell and Daniel Edward Mitchell; brothers, Samuel Andis, Eugene Andis, Richard Andis; sisters, Viva Comrack and Georgia Holcomb; granddaughter, Sherri Mitchell. Survived by sister, Sara Barnes; brother, Ken Andis; daughter-in-love, Kathryn Mitchell; grandson, Jeremy Mitchell (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Emily Mitchell, Ethan Mitchell and several other great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Annamaria Ponsler, whom she loved dearly.
Ruth previously lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky and Vincennes, Indiana. She worked in the foodservice industry and owned and operated several restaurants. She was an active member of Placid Lakes Baptist Church.
She was loved by all who knew her. No one will forget Ruth’s smile and caring heart. You will be greatly missed but we know you rest in the arms of Jesus our Loving Savior.
A memorial service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Placid Lakes with Pastor Jeff Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth Mitchell’s memory to First Baptist Church of Placid Lakes, 116 Cleveland Ave., NE, Placid Lakes, Lake Placid, FL 33852 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.