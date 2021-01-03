Winton E. Gross Jr.
Winton Elwood Gross Jr., of Sebring, Florida and formerly of Lake Placid and Venus, Florida, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. His son was by his side. Winton was a native of Delaware, born in Dover on May 26, 1951. He was the son of Doris Yeager Gross and Winton Elwood Gross Sr.
Winton has been a Sebring resident for the past 20 years and prior to that he spent 20 years as a Venus and Lake Placid resident. Winton recently worked at the Triple H Farms as a citrus maintenance man. He enjoyed all sports and racing. Winton was a Seventh Day Adventist.
Winton is survived by his mother and father, Doris and Winton; sons, Wade (Naomi) and Jeb; and brothers, Jim and Jerry. He was blessed with four grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.