Winton E. Gross Sr.
Winton Elwood Gross Sr., age 95, of Venus, Florida passed away at home on Sept. 19, 2021. Born Dec. 12, 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Harry and Eva Gross. Winton was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Winton served his country in the United States Coast Guard and then in the United States Army during World War II as a corporal. After serving, he went on to have many exciting adventures. He loved to tell stories of his days as a truck driver and his trips to Alaska. He went on to own a general store in Suddlersville, Maryland, work for Chrysler in Newark, New Jersey and work as a postman in Delaware.
He was a plumber, an electrician, a butcher and many other careers along the way, but he always found his way back to farming. Farming was always in his heart. From a dairy in Maryland to eventually citrus in Florida, Winton always loved farming. Through that love, he helped multiple generations of the family appreciate the importance of farming and agriculture.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Doris; his sons, Jim and wife Rhonda, and Jerry; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Winton Jr.
His wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.