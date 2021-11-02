Woodrow W. Peeples Jr.
Woodrow Wilson Peeples Jr., of Venus, Florida, humbly and peacefully entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 surrounded by the love of his family. Son of the late Woodrow Peeples Sr. and Virginia Hargrove Peeples, he was born on Sept. 5, 1943, in Arcadia, Florida.
A lifelong cattleman, Peeples wanted nothing more than to rise early each morning, feel the Venus soil under his feet, and listen to the music of his bluetick hounds. He attended Lake Placid schools, graduating with the LPHS Class of 1961. He excelled in baseball and track and field, but his true passion was basketball. In his final days, he reminisced about the joy of playing alongside his faithful friends, Billy Durrance and Charles Reynolds. Peeples was a deacon in Venus Baptist Church and a member of the Highlands County and Florida Cattlemen’s Associations.
Peeples is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Irene Peeples; daughter, Vann Peeples, and sons, Woody Peeples and Austin Peeples. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Ashley Massey, Brandon Lykes, Kyle Peeples, and Derek Peeples. He is survived by six great-grandchildren, Madison Jacobs, Lane and Cole Cartwright, and Phoenix, Jett, and Acacia Lykes. Additionally, Peeples leaves behind his uncle, Donald Peeples; his aunt, Carolyn Hargrove; his sister, Jolene Bohanon; and numerous cousins.
It was Peeples’ last wish that there be no final services, as entering the gates of Heaven would be his ultimate reward. Those wishing to honor his life may make memorial donations to the LPHS Boys Basketball Program, 202 Green Dragon Drive, Lake Placid, FL 33852.
