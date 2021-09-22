Yolanda Wyche, 98, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. She was born June 13, 1923, in Tampa, Florida to Clarence and Carrie (Tucker) Hamilton. She worked as a beautician, was a member of Crossroads Church of Avon Park and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1962, coming from Madison, Florida.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Tamara A. Wyche, Tiffany Wyche, and Tahira Wyche; sister, Margaret Harris; daughter-in-law, Eleanor Wyche; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded by her parents; husband, David Wyche Sr., and son, David Wyche Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with a graveside service following at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com