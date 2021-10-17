The following are just a few of the things I have observed.
1. Voting power in America: 133,000 million registered voters. Over 150,000 million votes in the last presidential election were counted, not cast, counted. Joseph Stalin once said, “It’s not who you vote for that counts, it’s who counts the votes.” Hmmmm!
2. Oil prices are going up and our pipelines and drilling have been stopped ... Thanks Joe! Now we are again under the heavy thumb of OPEC. Under President Trump, we told OPEC to go pound the sand their camels poop on.
3. Border crisis: Well I wonder why. Joe stopped building the wall and will give the refugees all the freebies they need. No wonder they flood our country.
The solution is simple, take away the free teet and they have no reason to flee here. But the Dems want the votes ... refer to #1!
4. Police reform: Boy, that sure is working. Crime is way up, but the rioters have a right to destroy their neighborhoods with less police protection. Real smart.
5. I have read several complaints about the “weekly venom spewer.” We all know who it is. A very simple solution to that is, do what I do. Make a list of Do Not Read and see the author first and then skip on to the funnies. It’s the same old, same old over and over again.
6. The media: It seems like all they report on are the crises. Gas prices going up, toilet paper gone, etc. all that does is light a fire under the hoarders butts and they empty the shelves just so they can be “cushy.” A sign in my Legion Post says, “Shut the media down for a month and watch 90% of our troubles disappear.”
7. Climate change: Of course we have climate change – spring, summer, fall and winter – every year since God created the world. But the idiots in D.C. say that it is manmade. No CO2. We exhale CO2. Plants, trees and food need CO2 to grow. Are we to quit breathing? What are we going to eat? These idiots in D.C. need to get their heads out of their you-know-what and let us live.
8. Organic: Good God, everything is organic, even the one celled amoeba ... dirt, water, air, us etc. is organic. It is just another way to hike the prices up and relieve us of our money
9. Joe’s motto: Build back better. The Taliban will agree to that. Twenty years of war, many lives lost, many disabled and we left them with our equipment ... nice job Joe.
10. They are still going after President Trump. Investigation into Trump, no evidence. The Clintons and the Bidens, tons of evidence and no investigation. Refer to #1.
Just a question, why are the Dems so hell-bent on destroying our Constitution and country, the best in the world? This is the only country in the world that people die to get into and anyone is free to leave. It must be power and wealth.
I fought commies in Vietnam, never thinking I would have to fight them here in the U.S.A., but it looks like it will have to be done. Thank God I am old but I feel sorry for my kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, for they know what is coming. Just an observance!
Dave Doty is a resident of Lake Placid. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.