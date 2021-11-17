SEBRING – At Tuesday’s Highlands County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting, commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing Wednesday, Nov. 17 as GIS Day in Highlands County.
So, what is GIS? GIS stands for geographic information science, and simply put, it is the technical implementation of the analysis, storage, visualization, and management of geographic data using a geographic information system. Sounds straightforward, right?
Think of it this way; GIS is a way for us to manage and analyze information, or data, about our world that has a location attached to it. We can then present that data to our audience, or users, in the form of maps, applications and other tools.
But how is GIS used on a day-to-day basis? The county has implemented GIS across nearly all departments and staff continue to provide geographic data and information to residents in interactive ways.
For example, the Sheriff’s Office uses GIS to ensure the fastest response time to an emergency through quality road data, address data, and other layers; our Emergency Management division used GIS technology during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify vulnerable communities, target outreach, and analyze data; and the Economic Development division uses GIS to help bring new businesses and services to Highlands County through enhanced site selection and community demographics.
The county also has an application in the form of an interactive map on the county website – highlandsfl.gov – that residents may utilize. On the main page, use the blue scroll bar above the calendar to find and click on Interactive Map.
Users can search through multiple layers of information as they pan across the Highlands County map. Some of the information found via the map include commissioner districts, EMS and fire station locations, water management districts, code enforcement zones, special taxing districts, voter precincts, polling locations, etc.
To celebrate the county’s centennial and provide a fun way for residents to learn more about the community, staff created a GIS StoryMap called “A Century Later: Reflections of Highlands County History,” which highlights the history and culture of Highlands County while virtually visiting areas around the map.
Celebrating GIS Day has been happening for over 20 years. The National Geographic Society, Association of American Geographers and Environmental Systems Research Institute collaborated to celebrate the first GIS Day on Nov. 19, 1999. GIS Day is traditionally celebrated on Wednesday during Geography Awareness Week, which is observed the third week in November.
The explosion of geospatial technology since then has expanded the day into a global event that shows how geography and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government and society. It is also a chance for organizations to share their accomplishments and inspire others to discover and use GIS.
This year’s event takes on a special meaning because, more than ever before, GIS work has helped the world better understand and mitigate the impacts of unprecedented crises, including climate change and COVID-19.
“GIS Day is an exciting opportunity for GIS professionals to reach out to our community and inspire appreciation for geographic thought,” GIS Manager Carley Fitzgerald said.
This month, the county will join hundreds of organizations worldwide in hosting virtual gatherings by launching a community crowdsourced application in honor of GIS Day. These virtual events are meant to celebrate the impactful work of GIS professionals and serve to ignite the imagination of future innovators who will further advance global progress using GIS.
Staff have created an application called “Highlands Heart.” For many of us in Highlands County, home is where the heart is. With this application, residents can submit photos and audio clips that capture the beauty and spirit of our community, the place we call home, and showcase why we love to live here. Some examples are natural areas, lakes, people, historic or memorable buildings, birds, flowers, artwork, landmarks, etc.
The goal is for the public to be a part of this community mapping initiative to highlight the positive features of Highlands County and bring a greater awareness of GIS capabilities to a broader audience.
To participate, visit //bit.ly/HighlandsHeart. Use the online form to submit an inspirational photo or audio file that can be shared with the community, so people can discover why so many of us call this wonderful place our home.
Also, with a donation from ESRI, the GIS division is offering residents an opportunity to develop their own GIS skills and work toward becoming future GIS champions and practitioners in our community with five free personal use licenses to giveaway.
The raffle will be open for one month starting Dec. 1. Five random entries will be selected and awarded a one-year license for ArcGIS Personal software. To enter, visit the Highlands Heart application, click on “GIS Raffle” and complete the form.
For more information on how County government is innovating through the application of GIS, visit https://bit.ly/hc-GISmap.