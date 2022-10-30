Saturday morning was the tale of two farmer’s markets.
In Lake Placid, the farmer’s market was underway, not in the middle of Main Avenue as its vendors had hoped, but at its original location in the Journal Plaza green space.
The organizers have asked the Lake Placid Town Council and the County Commission to close Main Street on Saturday mornings, but one vendor said the plan is still in the works. However, as a smaller group of vendors remained in the plaza, customers checked out vegetables, candles, flowers and other fare.
“We hope to set up in the street soon,” the vendor said. “We’re doing good business today, though.”
Meanwhile, 13 miles up Main Avenue (County Road 17), Sebring’s own farmer’s market was trying out its new location on North Ridgewood Drive. The market was moved from Lakeview Drive. The two people responsible for the market’s continuation in the new location are Lisa Wingo of Totally Baked Cookie Co. and Mike Araujo, whose vegetable stand was next to hers on Saturday.
The Sebring market’s former operators gave the operation up last year, so Wingo and Araujo took up the slack, got the proper insurance and arranged trash pick up with the city of Sebring.
“That’s why we charge a booth fee to vendors,” Wingo said. “We are glad the city offered us a place to sell our goods.”
By 10 a.m., customers walked among tables of wood carvings, paintings, vegetable and fruits, baked items — a plethora of goods.
“I was actually going to look for fruits and vegetables, but I absolutely adore things that are different than anything else, that’s my niche,” said Lisa Stapleton as she looked over artist Frankie Flowers’ woodwork.
Lisa Stapleton was at the flea market to check out fresh veggies, but stayed to look at birdhouses made of driftwood, a bear cub emerging from a branch, and other pieces.
“I’m a wood crafter, but I experiment with wood and anything I can find in the natural world,” Flowers said.
Veteran Marine John Emily and his wife checked out plants and flowers at another booth.
“We are down from Seymour, Indiana, helping in the reconstruction from Ian on the west coast,” Emily said. “We just bought a place in Sebring and I go back and forth to Fort Myers everyday because there are no hotel rooms available over there.”
As his wife looked over plants for their new place, John described the desolation he’s seen in Lee County.
“If you can’t feel empathy for these people, you ain’t human,” he said.
Jeff Bondi was at his booth selling homemade salves, healing balms, and scented soaps. With his Seabees cap Bondi seems an unlikely flower child, and he’s not.
“We got started because of my wife going out and doing her gardening in her flip flops,” he said. “My wife got these fire ant bites and we spent a lot of money at the doctor’s treating them. She started reading books on herbal stuff and that’s how this started.”
He held up a tiny jar of Jewel Weed, among the many salves and balms he and his wife make in their home.
“This was our first product,” he said. “Put this on a fire ant bite, bee sting, mosquito, or horsefly bite, you put this on the bite, it takes the sting out, the burn out, the itch out. Keeps it from blistering in some cases.”
They gather their ingredients from mother nature.
“Plantains is a natural antibiotic, we harvest plants up north in the summer months and we process them into oils,” he said.
Araujo, who helped organize the new market location, said from his vegetable booth, “This is our first Saturday here, and we’ll be here on Saturday through the end of April,” he said. “Our first day has been great so far. Buyers started arriving early, and all the vendors are selling.”