This week I’d like to share some stories that showed up on my radar at some point.
When I’m checking news on my phone, be it my CNN app, Fox News app, or Google news, I will sometimes come across something that piques my interest. I will often save it as a possible future column (each app has a way to save or favorite a story) and then go merrily on my way.
So, to let you in on how warped my mind is, here’s some news that rated a second look from me.
We’ll start with a CNN story from Kentucky. Earlier this month, Millersburg police thought there was something odd about a Kentucky license plate they spotted, so they did a traffic stop to check it out.
The plate resembled an actual state tag, especially when seen from a distance. But a closer look showed marker strokes. A picture of the bogus plate was included in the article, and I can see how a glance might fool some people.
Unfortunately, the plate’s maker forgot one important detail – the registration sticker. That omission sealed the driver’s fate, whom police determined had no insurance and was driving with a suspended license to boot.
According to the article, this isn’t a first. In California last year, another driver tried to pull the “homemade license tag” stunt.
Apparently, the creator of this plate didn’t do as good a job as the Kentucky person. The plate’s numbers were crooked and of different sizes and they misspelled California, using a Spanish slang word for the state instead.
Next, we head to Lake Tahoe, California with an article I saved on my Fox News app. Back in August, Adina Baldoo walked out of a Safeway grocery store around 9:30 p.m. and almost had a close and personal meeting with a bear.
After moving to a safe distance, she began to take video of the critter, who was eating from a trash can. Apparently unsatisfied, the bear decided he needed to do some shopping and went into the Safeway.
Baldoo, who by this time had relocated to her car, caught the bear on film grabbing a bag of Tostitos chips and exiting, the snack food in its mouth. No one, including the bear, was hurt, unless you think junk food would hurt it.
It reminds me of the bear that raided our trash cans a while back to score some Five Guys fries. I guess bears have cravings too, and sometimes mere trash just won’t do.
The last story comes from another source I have for odd news, which is Facebook. This one is a picture, but boy, what a shot. It shows crews attempting to remove sharks from an unusual locale – power lines.
I am not kidding. How did they get into power lines far away from any water? The picture on Facebook claims it’s thanks to Hurricane Laura, which made me feel guilty. It was unintended. That is, if it were true.
However, further research has sadly debunked this tale. The sharks were not victims of a hurricane. According to a news story on www.wkrg.com (a station located in Mobile, Alabama), a boat fell 40 feet from a bridge, taking out the power lines and scattering its catch, which apparently included some sharks.
I’m trying to figure out what a boat with fish on it was doing on a bridge, but that’s a question for another day. It is interesting that I and others like me were so quick to believe the hurricane story. After all, it is 2020.