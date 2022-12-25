LAKE PLACID — “Christmas miracle” is not too strong a phrase when used to describe the water rescue of four boys on Lake Placid Friday afternoon.
Good communication, being at the right place at the right time and perhaps some divine intervention all made the rescue possible.
The incident is being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), eyewitnesses were able to give some details of the rescue.
Off-duty City of Sebring firefighters Clayton Waldron and Dillon Hathaway and civilians were the first on the scene and rescued the boys from the water. The boys were about middle school-age, Waldron guessed, and were found treading water in Lake Placid. The boat they were in either sank or capsized. The boat was not propelled by a motor and Waldron was told it might have been a paddle boat. He was told the boat took on water and it was windy and rough out on the lake.
Thankfully, Hathoway and Waldron are house mates and the other rescuers live in the Placid Lakes subdivision, just blocks away from the Lake Placid boat dock.
“I was at home, me and Dillon Hathaway and Haley White. My younger brother, Ryan Waldron, lives on Placid View Drive at my mom’s house, which was in the general location of where it got called in,” Clayton said. “I made a phone call to Ryan.
“I live right around the corner from where my mom is with Dillon. And I made a phone call to Ryan, I said, ‘Hey, I just got a phone call that there’s four kids that were in a boating accident’ on the lake where she lives. Ryan’s got a little jon boat there at the house.”
Clayton told Ryan to get that boat in the water. Clayton and Hathaway hooked up Hathaway’s boat at their house and got to the boat dock about three minutes from their house and put the boat in the water. White, Clayton’s girlfriend, went with the two.
“Then we met up with Ryan, with all four of the kids out there in the water, and got them all picked up and put them on Dillon’s boat. Ryan had two of the fire department employees on the boat with him to make sure that the kids are OK once they made patient contact,” Clayton said. “We ended up putting them on Dillon’s boat, carried him back to the Placid Lakes boat ramp and met up with Highlands County Fire Rescue.”
Clayton said the boys were getting tired by the time their rescuers arrived. They were treading water and not wearing life jackets.
“They were cramping up and definitely tired from treading water for a good amount of time. I’m not sure on the amount of time they were out there, but they were definitely tired,” Clayton said. “That water was cold too, so that didn’t help out very much either.”
Once on the dock, Clayton said he didn’t talk to any of the parents but did speak to someone he thought was a family member.
“Everybody there was very appreciative,” Clayton said.
Clayton was very humble and said they were all just happy they could help. He said his little brother was in the perfect place at the right time and was able to get his boat in the water quickly.
“I would just say good communication with people that were able to alert me and I alerted my little brother,” Waldron said. “I actually got a phone call from another co-worker.”
The co-worker knew Clayton’s mother lived on the lake and alerted him to the accident. Without any thought to how cold and windy it was, the rescuers hopped in boats and saved the boys. It should be noted HCFR does not have a boat so the off-duty first responders and civilians with boats were invaluable.
Hathaway and Waldron were also integral in rescuing an injured man off the HCA Florida Highlands Hospital roof on Tuesday.
HCFR units from 41, 39, and Battalion 2 were on scene as well as Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.