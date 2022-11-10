SEBRING — Zephen Xaver, the young man who shot five local women to death in SunTrust Bank in 2019, had hoped to take notes during two days of hearings last week, but a judge denied his lawyer’s request to have his handcuffs removed.
Before the start of a hearing to suppress certain statements Xaver made to detectives after his arrest, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to allow the defendant to have his hands freed.
“As Mr. Xaver sits here this morning, both his feet are shackled and he has handcuffs on,” McNeill began. “We do have a notepad and pen for Mr. Xaver in case he needs to take notes during the proceedings, and he’s unable to do that with handcuffs on. Because we have multiple deputies in the courtroom (in case he needs controlling) we ask that they be removed.”
Estrada then turned to Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Weed, chief bailiff in his courtroom, and asked for his response. He told the judge that sheriff’s department policy requires defendants to be handcuffed.
Estrada then asked Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace if he objected to the handcuffs being taken off Xaver’s wrists.
“My hesitation is obviously, we must defer to the people who are charged with providing (security in the courtroom),” Wallace said. “We defer to whoever is in charge.”
Estrada, who has repeatedly said the judges, law enforcement and the clerk of the court enjoy separation of powers, that is, judges don’t tell sheriff’s how to secure prisoners and clerks of the court don’t tell judges how to run their courtrooms.
“Mr. Xaver is in the custody of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office,” the judge told McNeill. “Therefore, they are in charge of the security. He will remain handcuffed as required in a Highlands County Detention Facility. Motion denied.”
Bailiffs brought Xaver into the courtroom, where he sat, handcuffed. His yellow legal pad remained blank after two full days.
Xaver is not being treated any differently than other murder defendants. Joseph Ables, for instance, sits handcuffed and shackled whenever he is in court. He is accused of shooting Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Gentry to death in May 2018.
In fact, during one court hearing, he sat with his hands handcuffed behind his back, an uncomfortable position evidenced by Ables’ constant shifting and looks of discomfort. When his defense lawyer asked that Ables’ hands be cuffed in front, Estrada again asked a bailiff if it was OK. The deputy, citing some misbehavior on Ables’ part before court, said they’d prefer to keep the cuffs behind him.
And that’s where the cuffs remained.
There are different rules when juries are present, however. When standing trial, defendants – including murder defendants – are not handcuffed. Nor do they wear jail uniforms. They wear clean slacks, shoes, shirts, jackets, shoes and other street clothing. If they do not own any regular clothing, the public defender’s office maintains a small wardrobe of clothing donated from various sources.
“This is not a jury trial,” Estrada told McNeill. “He will not be shackled in the regular trial.”