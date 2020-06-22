As we have evolved into a society of political correctness, there now needs to be some house cleaning. An 80-year-old classic movie, "Gone With the Wind,' has fallen prey to delicate feelings as has Aunt Jemima, a staple since 1889.
Without delay, we must eliminate the following as they may harbor offensive connections: Betty Crocker. Let's do away with Yves St. Laurent, Ralph Lauren, Uncle Ben's, Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel, Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, Proctor & Gamble, Hertz, Gucci, Getty, Louis Vuitton, Monsanto, Mrs. Fields, McDonald's, Trump Resorts, Dr. Pepper, McDonnell-Douglas, Pontiac, Starbucks, Ford, Heinz, Edsel, French’s, Chase, Mr. Pibb, Breyer's, Edie's, Hellmann's, Giardelli, Little Debbie's, Captain Crunch, Madonna, Bentley, Pratt & Whitney, Sara Lee, Gallo, Knight-Ridder, Hearst, Mercedes-Benz, Pink Floyd, Rolls Royce, Captain Tony's, Papa John's, Mr. Clean, Piper, Fox Studios, Weinstein Group, Bayer, Disney, Bush's, Mueller’s, Bertocelli, Morton’s, Entenmann, Bertolli, Van Camp’s, Ann Taylor, Wells Fargo, Neiman-Marcus, George Washington University, Mrs. Smith, Breyer’s, Hunt’s, Colt, Lea & Perrins, Remington, Kraft, Fairy Soap, Winchell's, Church's Chicken, Suzuki, Popeye's, Carl’s Jr., Wendy’s, Simon and Schuster, Hilton, Famous Amos, Haines, Oscar Meyer, Lappert’s, Levi-Strauss, Pitney-Bowes, and last for the most offensive of all to women, Ho Hos!
Their removal will help ensure that the PC Police Department have freed us of the demons who would offend a delicate society.
Horace Markley
Sebring