SEBRING — The hot weather returned last week and the bats for the 70-and-older senior softball players were hotter.
First, we have a actor on the VFW 4300 team by the name of Chuck Detore. He will be appearing in April at the Alan-Jay Wildstein Performing Arts Theatre. The name of the production is ‘The Story of the Bible.’
Chuck has been acting for about 10 years.
On the diamond for Feb. 17 games, VFW 4300 lost a close contest to the Blazing Irrigation squad 16-15. In a see-saw battle, Blazing Irrigation got to the finish line first. For Blazing Irrigation, Bob Richardson (Jet Man) had five hits, while Bill Todd had four hits and Dale Baughman and Norm Grubbs had three hits, with Grubbs belting the game-winning double. Gallo Gonzalez was the winning pitcher.
VFW had a big day from Tom McNally, with four hits, including a double, Jim (Big Pol) Polatty and Chuck Detore had three hits each, while four players collected a pair of hits.
On the other field, Alan Jay Automotive Network upended Buttonwood Bay 19-9. Alan Jay had Ted (Bear) Griffith (home run), Woody Woodward, Phil Lucas, Les (Preacher) Osbeck (double), Bill Cirillo (triple), Jerry Kaufman (triple) and winning pitcher Rudy Pribble (double), all with three-hit games.
Buttonwood Bay’s Tony Caristo, Mitch Brown and Jim Munroe (double) all had three hits each. Jim Noviss added a double and triple for the team.
In Thursday’s games, Alan Jay Automotive Network edged VFW 4300 20-16 in a see-saw battle with the winners outlasting VFW to the finish line. Alan Jay had another big day from Ted (Bear) Griffith, who notched five hits, including a double. Ken Lloyd and Les (Preacher) Osbeck both had four hits, with Osbeck having a double. Jerry Kaufman, Phil Lucas, Lee Sonneberg (double), Wild Bill DiStefano and Bill Cirillo (double) all with three hits each.
VFW 4300 had Chet Johnson hitting for the cycle (single, double, triple and a home run). J.C.(Choo-Choo) Brown had five hits, Will (Ram) Ramsey(double), Chuck Detore, Dick Schiltz and John Kloet had three hits each. Gary Tankersley added a pair of doubles for the losers.
The other diamond had Blazing Irrigation moving into first place with a 19-8 win over the Buttonwood Rebels. The winning Blazing Irrigation had Bob Richards (Jet Man) extending his hit streak to nine hits in a row with a 4 for 4 performance. Bill Todd had three hits, Sam Crouse added a big double and newcomer Rich Rucker blasted a home run and single for the winners. Moe Pier was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood Bay had 92-year-old Tony Caristo with four hits, and Jim Munroe, Jack Grasso, Fred Boyd, Dave Pohlman and Nelson Richardson all with three hits each.
Games will be at the Highland County Sports Complex today and Thursday starting at 9:45 a.m.