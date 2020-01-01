Office closed today rwashington rwashington Author email Jan 1, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Highlands News-Sun will be be closed today, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rwashington Author email Follow rwashington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Sebring has a mass shooting, loses five local women in bank attack Propane fire too hot to handle, McCall injured Welfare scam NBA's East is loaded at the top, and might stay that way Olds Jr. dies form dog bites, dogs euthanized Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Obituaries Romona Allen Thomas K. White +2 Betty G. Anthony Mary J. Womer Barbara S. Watson