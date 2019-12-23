Office closing early A Moody A Moody Author email Dec 23, 2019 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Highlands News-Sun office will close Tuesday at noon and be closed Wednesday to allow our staff to enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families. We will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Moody Author email Follow A Moody Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Hawley has the holiday spirit Public hearings are a sham Semi inflicts major damage on closed Florida landmark Office closing early Dollar General prepping site near Sebring roundabout Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Obituaries Bonnie J. Pears Walter L. Molineaux Jr. A. Donald Behler William Pratt +2 Alfred L. Farabee