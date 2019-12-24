Office closing early rwashington rwashington Author email Dec 24, 2019 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Highlands News-Sun will close at noon today and be closed Wednesday so that our staff can enjoy the Christmas holiday with their families. We will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rwashington Author email Follow rwashington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Office closing early Bass arrested after initial escape KissMas, in its fifth year, helps dozens of families Local sports briefs Gonzaga becomes season's 6th team to hit No. 1 in AP Top 25 Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Obituaries Donna S. Shelton Robert L. Bush Bonnie J. Pears Walter L. Molineaux Jr. A. Donald Behler