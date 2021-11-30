Office used for personal benefit
Trump didn’t want the presidency in order to serve our country. He wanted the country to serve and enrich himself. He used the office of the president for power.
Trump wanted to change our country into an autocracy so that he could rule, like Putin, not serve like a president. He then could discard any law that didn’t benefit himself and his family.
He had massive debt and was facing bankruptcy (again). The presidency was a way to get his debts paid, enrich himself and increase his influence.
He considered the Constitution a tool to be used for his own good or ignored.
Now our country and democracy are dangerously damaged. We can unite into a people who want law and order, or we can allow a few ultra rich and influential others to continue to buy the offices that make our laws to suit themselves.
The Constitution has given us law and procedure. We can elect senators, representatives, governors and fill other offices with people who will be true to it, observe the law and genuinely want to serve our country.
Unfortunately, Trump’s influence and that of his minions have left damage that will be felt a long time.
We must absolutely do all we can to get out from under this control, establish decency and become again what our forefathers set before us – the greatest nation on earth.
Peggy Smith
Sebring