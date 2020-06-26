In our schools, our children practice walking to their “safe place” and they train on what to do if a situation occurs at their school.
They don’t do this because they want to. They do this because throughout the country there have been far too many school incidents.
Teachers and students train for school shootings, similar to how they train for tornadoes or fire drills.
When schools open up, it would be nice to imagine that school shootings will no longer exist, or tornadoes or fires.
But that is not practical, and similarly, it’s not practical to get rid of police officers in schools.
That is why it was so concerning to hear some school districts across the country propose eliminating police in schools.
Getting rid of police in schools is getting rid of assistants, counselors and social workers. That is because the officers in schools are not just in the halls looking to bust kids. They are so much more.
Not only do they keep the children safe in case of some horrific act, they also can help build community relationships. Police in schools form relationships with students. A positive relationship can result in tips to solve crimes and prevent crimes. The right conversation could stop a kid from committing suicide or turning to pills.
Yes, there are bad cops out there. That has been shown far too many times and those police officers shouldn’t be in schools or serving in any communities. But the majority are in the job for the right reasons.
Instead of kicking police officers out of schools, we need to remind our children that our law enforcement officers are there for everyone and the school resource officers are in the schools for them.
Now is the time to build trust and relationships, not further the divide.
A revised editorial from The Journal Times of Racine, Wisconsin.