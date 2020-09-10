SEBRING – The Aug. 18 election results are in and certified. Assistant Supervisor of Elections Kathy Healy said the canvasing board sent the certified results to the state on Aug. 21.
The results are not finalized until some voters who mailed in ballots could be reached because of missing signatures or mismatched signatures and manual audits completed. The process was wrapped up and an additional 49 ballots were counted. As of Wednesday, April 19, there were 21,236 ballots cast. As of Aug. 21, the Supervisor of Elections website shows 63,651 registered voters who cast 21,285 ballots for a voter turnout of 33.44%.
There were no changes in the race results, because there were no races that close. The results remain:
State Representative District 55 – Kaylee Tuck-R with 55.66% of the votes. Florida Election Watch has Tuck wining the district with 56.27%.
Clerk of Circuit Courts and Comptroller – Jerome Kaszubowsk-R with 46.32% of votes.
County Commissioner District 2 – Kathy Rapp had 48.01% of the votes.
County Commissioner District 3 – Scott A. Kirouac had 52.02% of the votes. He will now be challenged by Bobby Smith-Powell in the November election.
County Commissioner District 5 – Chris Campbell took 36.41% of the votes.
Three precincts had committeeman/committeewoman, which is a rarity on ballots. A precinct committeeman/woman is a leader for the political party in the precinct they represent. The precinct can have one committee person for each 1,000 people within the precinct so some precincts had more than one person to vote for. The results are:
Precinct Committeeman Precinct 8 – Mark Wilson had 73.60% of the votes.
Precinct Committeewoman Precinct 24 – Mildred B. Grime won 55.30% votes.
Precinct Committeewoman Precinct 5 had two representatives to pick. The voters chose Michelle D. Backus and Janice McCarthy, who had 37.78% and 32.63% votes respectively.