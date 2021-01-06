Official Visit Sebring Travel Guides Now Available for 2021
SEBRING, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2021) – Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is pleased to announce the arrival of its new Official Travel Guide, which is available to offer tourists exciting ideas for exploring Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid. The 40-plus-page magazine, which is available in print and online, provides visitors with information and inspiration designed to make their next Sebring area vacation the trip of a lifetime.
“This area has so much to offer travelers, especially now in a time of social distancing and a renewed interest in outdoor activities,” said TDC Lead Marketing Consultant Casey Hartt. “Our latest official Travel Guide is the best tool to uncover unique things to do here and helps visitors start planning the perfect area visit.”
The travel guide includes:
· Go Jump in a Lake – Offering just a small sampling of the 100+ scenic lakes in the area.
· Good Natured – Escape from the crowds while exploring Florida’s natural world.
· A Day at the Races – Hit the ground running with the Sebring area’s year-round racing events.
· Join the Club – Swing, putt and golf-clap your way through the Citrus Golf Trail.
· Bet the Farm – Sink your teeth into local agritourism adventures.
· Clean Your Plate – Take a seat where the locals eat in Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid.
· Set the Bar – Keep the night going at your favorite local bar.
· Fresh from the Feed – See stunning shots of Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid from Instagram.
· Road Trip – Even more adventure lies just a short car ride away.
· Maps of Sebring, Avon Park & Lake Placid
· Travel Tips
· Calendar of Annual Events plus Directories for Events, Things to Do, Dining & Nightlife and Lodging & Accommodations
The Official Travel Guide, which has an initial circulation of 25,000, will be available at the Visit Sebring office, the local chamber of commerce offices, VISIT FLORIDA Welcome Centers, and on VisitSebring.com. For more information, please go to VisitSebring.com or call the Visit Sebring office at 863-402-6909.