SEBRING — What’s going on with agricultural acreage in Highlands County?
With some grove owners selling land and federal agencies predicting smaller and smaller crops, one might ask if the county is losing land to development or to new types of agriculture altogether.
The answer from local officials is yes and no. Like anything else, it fluctuates.
Residential Horticultural Agent David Austin said Highlands County agriculture still consists, mostly, of citrus and cattle. It used to be considered one of the largest agricultural counties in the state, ranking third or fourth.
Citrus acreage, Austin said, has probably reduced over the years as much as 60% to 70%.
The county has blueberries and a small amount of peaches, and a small amount of row crops, like squash and watermelon. There are also niche crops like bamboo, hemp and cannabis for CBD oil.
Caladiums also take up 900 acres in Highlands County, on farms run by seven growers, who collectively provide 95% of the world’s caladiums.
It’s fortunate, he said, that recent storms did not harm caladium fields as the floods after Hurricane Jeanne did in 2004.
Last year’s Hurricane Ian had more rain than Hurricane Irma in 2017, which had more wind, Austin said, but the saving grace for caladiums was that Ian’s rain stayed west of U.S. 27.
Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre, sixth-generation Floridian, said it’s always rough to maintain agriculture acreage.
“You’re at the mercy of the climate and the weather,” McIntyre said, “The weather being drought or hurricanes. It’s either too much water or too little water. You have to adapt. You have to adapt and change.”
“You’re very dependent on God,” McIntyre said.
Sam Klatt, who works in the Property Appraiser’s Office along with Tom Andrews and Ed Sager to assess the county’s agricultural lands, said the acreage for citrus, one of the main cash crops in local agriculture, along with cattle, has not varied much in recent years.
Where the county has lost citrus, he said, it’s gained pasture. Even so, pasture land, Klatt said, hasn’t varied much in the last 18 years, and the overall agriculture total also hasn’t varied much in that time, either.
In 2005, Highlands County had 318,453 acres of pasture land. By 2010, it was down to 284,245 acres.
It bounced up to 323,101 acres by 2015, and by 2020, had a total of 313,985 acres. The net loss in 18 years: 4,468 acres.
For citrus, Klatt had totals going back as far as 1966. Those numbers state that citrus acres in 1966, assessed as agriculture, were only a third of that today. 1966 had 30,948 acres. 2020 shows 93,287 acres and 2023 shows 91,676 acres.
Klatt makes the caveat that the groves assessed in recent years have gaps with missing trees. Adjusted for non-productive patches, those acres would reduce to 79,055 acres for 2020 and 77,810 acres for 2023.
That said, based on the number of acres recorded as groves, the last 10-13 years has only seen a net loss of 2,199 acres. 2010 had 93,875 acres, which went down to 89,736 acres in 2015, back to 93,287 acres in 2020, to settle back to 91,676 acres this year.
The citrus acreage over a 50-year span, with five- to 10-year intervals, is as follows:
- 1970 — 38,803 acres.
- 1980 — 37,767 acres.
- 1990 — 57,048 acres.
- 1995 — 76,586 acres.
- 2000 — 78,132 acres.
- 2005 — 103,178 acres.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands Citrus Growers Association, said that, to his recollection, Highlands County still has at least 60,000 acres right now, more or less, of citrus, taking up approximately 12% of the land in the county.
He guesses that 85% to 90% of the county’s 1,100 square miles, outside of the Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range, is still agricultural property.
“We had some leave and had some new stuff planted,” Royce said.
Some lands have converted to sugar cane in the far south of the county, he said. Vegetable farms have started up, too.
His perception is that there is less of a net loss each year than it may seem, amounting to hundreds of acres versus thousands.
“It’s a slow transformation,” Royce said: “A little more urban and a little less rural.”