SEBRING — Sparks from construction work mostly likely lit debris that caught the Kmart building on fire at Lakeshore Mall on Monday.
County officials, reporting the assessment from Highlands County Fire Rescue, said sparks flying off from workers cutting through metal landed on materials on the floor of the building and caught those items on fire.
County officials described the debris as assorted garbage items. It was enough to raise a large column of smoke through the already-existing hole in the roof of the building.
Wind whipped across the parking lot, carrying the smoke through the hole and above the building.
A call went out to HCFR units at 1:48 p.m., pulling in all professional units and putting all volunteer firefighters on standby.
County officials said they had 22 personnel with HCFR at that fire, four fire crew members from the Sebring Fire Department, as mutual aid, and another five county employees from the offices of Emergency Management and Public Information, as well as county Building Inspector Eric Longshore.
After crews had doused the blaze, the smoke-stained interior had piles of charred debris on what used to be the retail sales floor below the hole, which has been there since Hurricane Ian.
County officials did not have a damage estimate available.
During the incident, the entire mall was evacuated as a precaution. Power was turned off, but only in the former Kmart building.