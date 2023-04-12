Smoke from the west side

A column of black smoke drifts south and west Monday afternoon from the former Kmart building at Lakeshore Mall. Fire crews managed to get the fire out quickly. It started when sparks from construction workers cutting metal landed on flammable debris in the building.

 JOHN LAWSON/CORRESPONDENT

SEBRING — Sparks from construction work mostly likely lit debris that caught the Kmart building on fire at Lakeshore Mall on Monday.

County officials, reporting the assessment from Highlands County Fire Rescue, said sparks flying off from workers cutting through metal landed on materials on the floor of the building and caught those items on fire.

