OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jon Boothe’s life right now is sort of an answer to the old country music standard, “Can the Circle Be Unbroken?”
And the response, in Boothe’s case, is a definitive yes.
In November, Boothe bought a home at 3464 Adams Ave. Built in 1907, it was once owned by Boothe’s great grandfather, Peter Tesch.
“Long story short, but I was looking for a home and every one I looked at turned into a dead end,” Boothe said. “Something would go wrong and it would fall through. It was weird and it was getting to be a pain. Then one day, I just happened to see this home pop up on the market and thought, ‘Wow, that’s interesting.’”
Interesting because Boothe’s family history at the home doesn’t stop with Peter Tesch. Boothe’s grandfather, Christian James John Tesch, later purchased the home and Boothe’s mother, Donna Boothe, grew up there. Boothe himself spent countless hours at the home during his own formative years.
“As a little kid, I spent every Christmas here,” he said. “Every Thanksgiving, birthdays. You name it, we did it here as a family.”
Boothe’s eight-year-old son Clayton, who now lives at the home, makes it five generations of the family to have lived in the house.
“I asked my real estate agent to take me to go look at it,” Boothe said. “As soon as I walked through the front door, I knew that was home. I took my mom and one of her sisters through and it was amazing. The memories all came flooding back for all of us. We were dizzy with excitement.”
The family relinquished ownership of the home shortly after Donna’s parents died. Boothe estimates it had been 20 years since he’d even seen the house, let alone stepped inside of it.
“It looks a little different — the floors are different, the countertops. And we had wallpaper,” Donna Boothe said. “But there is so much that is still the same. The vents, the molding. And the feeling in here is the same.”
Boothe said he feels a presence every time he steps into the home, one of warmth and love. After some two decades, the family again gathered for Christmas at the home in December, calling it the “Miracle on 34th Street.” Boothe is working to restore the home to its old glory and plans to put a new roof on the structure sometime in the spring.
“There’s so much family history here,” he said. “Every room tells a story and I want to keep adding chapters to it.”