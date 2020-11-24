SEBRING — The manual audit has been completed with accuracy that is enviable in some races for the Nov. 3 general election. Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said the Precinct 11, District 1 County Commission race were the paper ballots chosen for the Nov. 20 audit.
The paper ballots were hand counted against the mechanical tabulations. Judge Anthony Ritenour, Don Elwell and staff from the Supervisor of Elections office performed the audit. Judge Ellen Masters approved Elwell, a former county commissioner, to be involved in the audit.
“The numbers are perfect to the paper ballots,” Ogg said. “Everything matched 100%.”
The Canvasing committee is now done with the election, which was certified on Nov. 13. Ogg said she would let the state know the results of the audit. Aside from some housekeeping items that will keep her staff busy for the next couple of weeks, Ogg said the Nov. 3 election is done.